New details released after man was found loading gun at Midland airport

Police have released information on man caught loading a gun in the parking lot of the Midland International Air and Space Port.



According to the report, Kenneth Burt was parked in a restricted-no parking area.



A Midland police officer walked up to the car and saw Burt loading a black magazine for a firearm.



Burt was arrested.



Police searched the car and found the firearm loaded with a bullet in the chamber.



Burt said he was trying to locate the company he worked for, because he had just been fired.



He was taken to the Midland County Detention Center on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon.



