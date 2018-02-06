Local family almost becomes victims of real estate scam

It’s the dedication of locally trained volunteers that are helping the Midland Police Department in a big way.
It’s the dedication of locally trained volunteers that are helping the Midland Police Department in a big way.
As the saying goes, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.
As the saying goes, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.
The Ector County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating an inmate who was accidentally released.
The Ector County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating an inmate who was accidentally released.
We have an update to a story we told you about last month. Police have released information on man caught loading a gun in the parking lot of the Midland International Air and Space Port.
We have an update to a story we told you about last month. Police have released information on man caught loading a gun in the parking lot of the Midland International Air and Space Port.