Midland Co. Republican Party hosting candidate forum tonight

The Ector County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating an inmate who was accidentally released.
The Ector County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating an inmate who was accidentally released.
We have an update to a story we told you about last month. Police have released information on man caught loading a gun in the parking lot of the Midland International Air and Space Port.
We have an update to a story we told you about last month. Police have released information on man caught loading a gun in the parking lot of the Midland International Air and Space Port.
You have a chance to meet some the candidates on the March ballot. The Midland County Republican Party is hosting a candidate forum.
You have a chance to meet some the candidates on the March ballot. The Midland County Republican Party is hosting a candidate forum.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting at the High Plains Apartments. OPD tells us a "shots fired" call was received at around 12:40 p.m.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting at the High Plains Apartments. OPD tells us a "shots fired" call was received at around 12:40 p.m.