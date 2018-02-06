Midland Co. Republican Party hosting candidate forum tonight - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Co. Republican Party hosting candidate forum tonight

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX

You have a chance to meet some the candidates on the March ballot.

The Midland County Republican Party is hosting a candidate forum.

Candidates for local contested races will be on hand to answer questions from a panel.

The forum is tonight from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Midland Centennial Library. 

