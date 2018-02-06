TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction on BI-20 causing lane closures near Loop 338

TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction on BI-20 causing lane closures near - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Texas Department of Transportation will be working on Business 20 the week of Feb. 5.  

During construction, lanes will be closed near East Loop 338, they advice taking a different route if possible. 

The first ramp on BI-20 to Southbound East Loop 338 will have daytime closures, Eastbound BI-20 will also have lane closures to allow for a merge lane. 

