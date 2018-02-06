TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction on BI-20 causing lane closures near Loop 338

The Texas Department of Transportation will be working on Business 20 the week of Feb. 5.

During construction, lanes will be closed near East Loop 338, they advice taking a different route if possible.

The first ramp on BI-20 to Southbound East Loop 338 will have daytime closures, Eastbound BI-20 will also have lane closures to allow for a merge lane.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.