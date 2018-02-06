TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction on BI-20 causing lane closures near Loop 338

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting at the High Plains Apartments. OPD tells us a "shots fired" call was received at around 12:40 p.m.
The Texas Department of Transportation will be working on Business 20 the week of Feb. 5.
The Odessa Fire Rescue has been battling a landfill fire for more than two hours.
Senior and captain of the Midland High girls swim team, Mollie Wright, has a passion for swimming that has taken her to compete at the next level.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a shooting this evening in Odessa. Details are limited but we're told the shooting occurred at the Arbor Terrace Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Fitch Ave.
