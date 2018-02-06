OFR battling landfill fire for more than 2 hours

The Odessa Fire Rescue has been battling a landfill fire for more than two hours.

Units were called out to 12035 W. Murphy St. just before 2:40 a.m.

Our crew on the scene tells us three firetrucks have entered the landfill in the past 30 minutes.

We will continue to update this story as it develops. No injuries have been reported at this time.

