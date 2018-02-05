Odessa police investigating shooting at Arbor Terrace Apartments

Senior and captain of the Midland High girls swim team, Mollie Wright, has a passion for swimming that has taken her to compete at the next level.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a shooting this evening in Odessa. Details are limited but we're told the shooting occurred at the Arbor Terrace Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Fitch Ave.
A second body has been found 14 feet deep in the second pit searched. The body, which authorities believe is a male, was found on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m. with assistance from the Texas Rangers and Midland County Sheriff's Office.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list for the first week of February. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
A man has died after a collision between a City of Midland dump truck and a passenger vehicle. At around 9:15 a.m., police responded to the accident on Cuthbert Ave., between Fairgrounds Road and Tilden Street.
