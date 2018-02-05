Odessa police investigating shooting at Arbor Terrace Apartments

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a shooting this evening in Odessa.

Details are limited but we're told the shooting occurred at the Arbor Terrace Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Fitch Ave.

Odessa police tell us two apartments were shot at in the same apartment complex.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

