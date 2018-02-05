Odessa Police Department releases new outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list for the first week of February.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Kara Peterson, 29, with 15 outstanding warrants.

Following behind her is Trevia Phillips, 38, with 14 outstanding warrants and Taisha Biscaino, 26, with 10 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list are Maria Rayos, 37, with 8 outstanding warrants and Christina Ramirez, 47, with 7 outstanding warrants.

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.