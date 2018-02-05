MHS swimmer state bound for fourth straight year

Over the weekend, swimmers from Region I-6A, competed to try to earn themselves a spot in the U.I.L. state meet. Three Midland High swimmers qualified, including Senior Braden Vines, who was named male swimmer of the meet.

Vines won two gold medals, set two regional records and earned the opportunity to represent the Bulldogs in the swimming state championships for a fourth straight year.

“It is really special to be able to go all four years, especially as an individual. In the bigger regions and districts, I know it's a lot harder because they have more competition,” said Vines.

Even if he feels he's had an easier path, he's proved he deserved his spots in the state meets. Last year, he medaled in the 100 breaststroke, earning the first medal for Midland High since 2004.

He's performed at such a high level that he grabbed the attention of a top NCAA swimming program, later signing to UT Austin.

“For a long time I thought I didn't I wanted to go to UT and then there was kind of a set back because I didn't think I was good enough because they are a number one swimming program, but then I kinda had a realization later in my recruiting trips that I can actually go there and actually compete there,” said Vines.

He'll tell you his success didn't come without sacrifice. He says he spends about a day in the pool a week. As in 24 hours of training, but that demanding schedule is exactly why he loves his sport.

"Swimming, just the hard the hard work that goes into it. You can't get good at swimming without some hard work,” said Vines.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.