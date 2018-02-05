Authorities release new information regarding deadly crash involving City of Midland dump truck

A man has died after a collision between a City of Midland dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

At around 9:15 a.m., police responded to the accident on Cuthbert Ave., between Fairgrounds Road and Tilden Street.

Police said an investigation revealed that prior to the crash, a Chevy Equinox, driven by Christopher Olguin, 28, was traveling westbound on Cuthbert Ave. while a City of Midland dump truck, driven by Johnnie Martinez, was traveling eastbound on Cuthbert.

We're told the Equinox then moved into the oncoming lane of traffic, struck the side of the dump truck and spun onto the northern sidewalk of Cuthbert.

Olguin was later pronounced dead at the scene. We're told he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results for the presence of drugs or alcohol which could have contributed to the accident.

Martinez is on administrative leave and has been ordered to take a drug test.

We're told he is scheduled to return to work on Tuesday in an administrative function where he will remain until the results of the drug test are returned.

