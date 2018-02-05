1 killed in City of Midland vehicle-involved accident

A man has died after a collision between a City of Midland dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

At around 9:15 a.m., police responded to the accident on Cuthbert Ave., between Fairgrounds Road and Tilden Street.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified as Christopher Olguin, 28, died in the Accident. We're told the driver of the city vehicle, Johnnie Martinez, came out uninjured.

According to the City of Midland, more information will be released when it becomes available. Martinez is on administrative leave and has been ordered to take a drug test.

We're told he is scheduled to return to work tomorrow in an administrative function where he will remain until the results of the drug test are returned.

