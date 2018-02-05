OPD responding to shooting at High Plains apartments

The Odessa Police Department is responding to a shots-fired call at the High Plains apartment complex.
From the City of Midland: At approximately 9:15 AM this morning, a collision occurred between a City dump truck and a passenger vehicle.
The Odessa Fire Rescue is working a fire near E. 158 and W. 1936 with assistance from Goldsmith Fire Department.
The search is continuing for additional remains believed to be in a garbage pit in Midland County. We're told authorities haven't found any new evidence in their sixth day of investigating.
