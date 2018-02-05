Odessa police investigating shooting at High Plains Apartments

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting at the High Plains Apartments.

OPD tells us a "shots fired" call was received at around 12:40 p.m.

We're told that shots were fired into an apartment and vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but police are looking for a white pick-up and a white car.

They are asking anyone with information to call OPD at (432) 333-TIPS.

