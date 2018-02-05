OFR contain grass fire, about 5 acres burned - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OFR contain grass fire, about 5 acres burned

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(KWES) -

The Odessa Fire Rescue is working a grass fire near E. 158 and W. 1936 with assistance from Goldsmith Fire Department. 

We're told the fire covered between three to five acres and has been contained at this time. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly