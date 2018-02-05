TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash diverting traffic on westbound I-20 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash diverting traffic on westbound I-20

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Westbound I-20 traffic is being diverted due to a crash. 

We're told the accident happened between the Grant and Grandview exits. At this time there is no word on injuries. 

Avoid the area if possible. 

