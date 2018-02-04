City of Midland and city of Odessa water utilities test positive for traces of cancer causing contaminants between 2010 to 2015, all within legal limit

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
The Midland Police Department is searching for a missing Midland man.
Do you really know whats in your local tap water supply? Well, its a question the non-profit organization called the Environmental Working Group or EWG has made easier to answer.
Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter says crews searching for the remains of a 2nd person took the day off today to get some rest and relax.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
