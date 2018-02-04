Missing Midland man found - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Missing Midland man found

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has confirmed Leopoldo Alvarado has been found.

The Midland Police Department is searching for a missing Midland man.

They're looking for Leopoldo Alvarado, 65. 

He was last seen in the 1700 block of S. Colorado St. around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Alvarado was last seen wearing blue pants, a white short-sleeve striped shirt and brown shoes.

He's approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Midland Police at (432) 685-7108.

