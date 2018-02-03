Fire crews on scene of re-ignited pallet fire in Midland

Fire crews on the scene of the same pallet fire that sparked up last weekend in Midland.

We're told the fire is located in the 2800 block of Rankin Highway, near Interstate 20.

At this point, we're told the pallets reignited this evening.

There's no word yet on containment of the fire or what caused the fire to reignite.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible, while authorities fight the fire.

