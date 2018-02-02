Lee Lady Rebels beat Midland Lady Bulldogs in cross-town rivalry - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Lee Lady Rebels beat Midland Lady Bulldogs in cross-town rivalry

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Both the Midland High Lady Bulldogs and the Lee Lady Rebels have clinched playoff berths and are now focusing on winning to get a higher seed.

Lee beat Midland High 48-34 moving them into a tie for third place.

