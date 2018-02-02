Lady Panthers Basketball defeat Lady Bronchos - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Lady Panthers Basketball defeat Lady Bronchos

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Permian girls Basketball team defeated Odessa High on Friday night at OHS Fieldhouse. The Final score was Permian 51- OHS 42. 

The Panthers are now credited with two cross-town rivalry wins on their season.

