Lee beats Midland High to snap losing streak - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Lee beats Midland High to snap losing streak

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland High Bulldogs and the Lee Rebels went head to head in a much needed win for both teams.

The Rebels came out on top 56-49 and snapped their 11 game losing streak handing the Bulldogs their third straight loss.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly