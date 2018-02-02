Permian Basketball defeats Odessa High to remain at the top - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Permian Basketball defeats Odessa High to remain at the top

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Permian Panthers defeated the Odessa High Bronchos at the OHS Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Final Score was Permian 58 - Odessa High 46. 

This win means that Permian remains at the top of the District 2-6A standings.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly