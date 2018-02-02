Permian Basketball defeats Odessa High to remain at the top

President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".
Fire crews on the scene of the same pallet fire that sparked up last weekend in Midland County. We're told the fire is located in the 2800 block of Rankin Highway, near Interstate 20. At this point, we're told the pallets reignited this evening.
Both the Midland High Lady Bulldogs and the Lee Lady Rebels have clinched playoff berths and are now focusing on winning to get a higher seed. Lee beat Midland High 48-34 moving them into a tie for third place.
The Midland High Bulldogs and the Lee Rebels went head to head in a much needed win for both teams. The Rebels came out on top 56-49 and snapped their 11 game losing streak handing the Bulldogs their third straight loss.
Odessans will soon decide whether or not they want an At-Large City Council member. "Odessa Together" got enough signatures on a petition to put it to a vote.
