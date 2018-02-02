Odessa At-Large City Council member issue to appear on May ballot

Odessans will soon decide whether or not they want an At-Large City Council member.



"Odessa Together" got enough signatures on a petition to put it to a vote.



They needed 2,500 signatures to pass verification to put it up for election.



The elections office verified the signatures to make sure those who signed were registered voters.



The office says they had almost double that, 4,200 signatures.



"I want to tell all the citizens that signed and all the people that came to us and helped with this, thank you, thank you, thank you. It was an incredible community coming together event. It was unbelievable," said Jim Rector, a concerned citizen.



The issue will be on the May ballot.



