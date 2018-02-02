Whataburger giving couples chance to win free food for 1 year

Are you and your date Whataburger fans? Well, here's your chance to win free food from Whataburger for an entire year!

Whataburger has launched their #WhataloveContest where couples on a date share their experiences on social media while at their restaurants.

You'll be judged on originality and creativity of submission, caption or story-telling in the submission and quality/clarity of detail in the submission.

If you are a winner, you'll receive a Whataburger gift card worth $1,040, which is equivalent to the value of dinner for two at Whataburger once a week for a year.

Better hurry and visit a Whataburger as the contest runs until Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. CST.

There are additional rules for the contest. Click here to view the official rules.

