Whataburger giving couples chance to win free food for 1 year

President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".
Are you and your date Whataburger fans? Well, here's your chance to win free food from Whataburger for an entire year! Whataburger has launched their #WhataloveContest where couples on a date share their experiences on social media while at their restaurants.
We have just learned from the Ector County Sheriff that Grace McDonald has been released on a $200,000 bond.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office has released some new information regarding their search for human remains in Midland County. We've learned that authorities have reached the bottom of the first pit and no additional remains were found.
We have new details involving a crash that killed 3 people who were acting as good samaritans in Midland County.
