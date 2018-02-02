Grace McDonald released on $200,000 bond

UPDATE: We have just learned from the Ector County Sheriff that Grace McDonald has been released on a $200,000 bond.

We've just learned that Grace McDonald, who is charged with capital murder, has had her bond reduced.

We're told McDonald's lawyer asked for a motion to reduce her bond and the Attorney General's Office didn't oppose the motion.

McDonald is charged with capital murder multiple person, criminal conspiracy and two counts of prohibited sexual conduct.

Back in Jun 2017, a grand jury indicted Grace McDonald for prohibited sexual contact with her adopted brother, James "Gabe" McDonald.

Gabe is accused of killing his parents, James and Jana McDonald, in their sleep back in March 2016, and Grace is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder.

Grace's trial date has been scheduled for June 25, 2018.

Gabe's trial is scheduled for June 11, 2018. Bond for Gabe has been set at $2 million.

