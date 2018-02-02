Man charged in Midland October pedestrian accident

We have new details involving a crash that killed 3 people who were acting as good samaritans in Midland County.

The crash happened on Oct. 26, 2017, on Business 20.

Jose Benavides, 45, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault

According to the affidavit, a 1995 Harley Davidson and a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck collided on the outside lane of Business 20.

A 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck stopped in the center median to render aid to the motorcycle driver that was laying in the inside lane of Business 20.

According to the report, a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling west, struck the three pedestrians that stopped to render aid to the motorcycle driver.

According to the report, 3 pedestrians that stopped to help render aid were killed after being struck by a 2012 Harley Davidson.

Erick G. Benavides, 23, of Odessa, died from the initial crash. Augustin Gomez, 60, of Odessa, and Joshua Brown, 25, of Maricopa, AZ, were the two pedestrians struck and killed.

