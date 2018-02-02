Title IX lawsuit settlement approved

The MC board has approved the Title IX lawsuit settlement

President Thomas tells us they plan on updating the softball complex, that would come with new dressing and locker rooms, better lighting for the field, and updating the bleachers for better seating.

They are working to make the changes right away and just looking at landscaping for everything, Thomas said.

The school hopes to have everything done by the start of the softball season in February 2020.

