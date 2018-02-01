Restaurant Report: All top performers for 2nd week of January

Restaurants made it an easy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. Both Midland and Odessa had a few restaurants with perfect scores for the week of January 8 through January 12th. And neither had any restaurants make our low performer list.



Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Lost Coyote Saloon (6108 Andrews Hwy.)

- Flores Café (620 N. Magnolia Blvd.)

- Cesarito’s Mexican Food (1001 W. 10th St.)

- La Fusion III (947 Grandview Ave.)

- Shortstop Pizza & Subs (110 W. W Ave.)

- Subway (2633 W. County Rd.)



Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Fresh Fit Meals (5210 W. Wadley Ave.)

- Casa Lopez Café (4411 W. Illinois Ave.)



