Restaurant Report: All top performers for 2nd week of January - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Restaurant Report: All top performers for 2nd week of January

Odessa's top performers (Source: KWES) Odessa's top performers (Source: KWES)
Midland's top performers (Source: KWES) Midland's top performers (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Restaurants made it an easy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. Both Midland and Odessa had a few restaurants with perfect scores for the week of January 8 through January 12th. And neither had any restaurants make our low performer list.

Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:

- Lost Coyote Saloon (6108 Andrews Hwy.)
- Flores Café (620 N. Magnolia Blvd.)
- Cesarito’s Mexican Food (1001 W. 10th St.)
- La Fusion III (947 Grandview Ave.)
- Shortstop Pizza & Subs (110 W. W Ave.)
- Subway (2633 W. County Rd.)

Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:

- Fresh Fit Meals (5210 W. Wadley Ave.)
- Casa Lopez Café (4411 W. Illinois Ave.)

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly