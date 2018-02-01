Search for more remains will continue into Friday, weekend, end of investigation

Twelve-hour days and constant digging. Authorities are continuing to search for anymore clues or evidence in this case that’s gripped the county.

“We’ve been there 6 days, and we’ve got a large excavator out there. Right now, we’re going to have to build a ramp and put a front-end loader down inside to remove some of the dirt and finish up searching by hand in the bottom part,” said Sheriff Gary Painter, Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities in the vacant lot got to about 20 feet deep. Agents are continuing to search for a second body. This after female remains were found over the weekend.

“If we don’t find any remains today, then we are probably going to have to move to another pit and start over there,” said Painter.

Law enforcement is working tirelessly to solve this case. A case they believe involve missing teens from Midland County from almost 3 years ago.

“We’re in a position where we can’t give up and quit, we’re not going to. We are very confident, we will be able to find what we are looking for,” said Painter.

Since the beginning, Sheriff Painter and others have talked about closure, for the family of the victim. He said crews will be at the lot Friday, into the weekend, or however long it takes to do that.

“We can not leave that particular site until we are finished,” said Painter

Sheriff Painter tells us that law enforcement will continue to believe there is a second body in the either the pit or somewhere in the lot and nothing will sway them from it until everything is ruled out.

