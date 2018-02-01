New expansion coming to Ector County Detention Center

The sheriff’s office broke ground for an expansion of the Ector County Detention Center.

We’re told the new facility cost is $18.9 million and will add 60,000 sq. ft. and 412 beds.

According to the sheriff’s office, the new expansion will save around $8,000 per day on out of county housing,

The sheriff’s office said the new facility is set to be done in about 20 months once construction starts.

“This facility was completed in 1995 or 1996 and other than general maintenance and a few repairs here and there, this is the first time we’ve had any type of expansion here at the facility,” said Sheriff Mike Griffis.

If you’ve ever wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement or detention, the sheriff’s office said they’re now hiring due to the expansion.

