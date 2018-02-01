Woman stabbed multiple times at Odessa apartment complex

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a stabbing on Thursday evening.

We're told the stabbing took place at the Dixie Square Apartments located in the 200 block of N. Dixie.

Odessa police said that a woman was stabbed multiple times.

She was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.