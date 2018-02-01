1 arrested in connection with stabbing at Dixie Square Apartments

UPDATE: Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection with the stabbing.

The victim's boyfriend, Raymond Harris, is behind bars and facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A woman is recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Odessa.



Police say the stabbing stems from a domestic dispute.



Around 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called out to Dixie Square Apartments.



They said a neighbor heard a woman calling for help and that neighbor called police.



When officers got to the scene, they found the victim stabbed several times.



She was taken to Medical Center Hospital in serious but stable condition.



A person of interest is in custody for questioning.

