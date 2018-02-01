O.H.S students deliver meal kits to food pantry at Ector Middle School

Avid students from Odessa High School took meal kits to a new food pantry in the Odessa community with help from the Complex Community Federal Credit Union.



We’re told 11,000 meals were prepared before the Winter Break.



We’re told those meals were distributed to the food pantry located at the Ector Middle School.



Seventh grade teacher Cristina Gonzalez said, “Before you can actually teach a child, all his needs have to be met, they have to feel safe. That's one of the biggest things and that's one of the biggest things that teachers work on making a student feel safe. But also, if they're hungry, they're not going to care about what lesson you're teaching. They're thinking about their hunger.”



Ector Middle School food pantry said they are accepting donations.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.