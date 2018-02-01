Ector Middle School Principal arrested for theft, later resigns

An Ector County Middle School principal has resigned after being arrested for theft on Thursday morning.

We're told Kendra Herrera was arrested on theft charges.

According to Ector County I.S.D., they received information back in Oct. 2017 regarding misappropriation of booster club funds at Odessa High School.

We're told the Ector County I.S.D. Police Department investigated and there was proof showing the misappropriation of funds.

Ector County I.S.D. said that the information was presented to the County Attorney's Office and the case met the elements for theft.

The district confirmed to us on Thursday afternoon that Herrera was arrested this morning and later resigned as principal of Ector Middle School.

According to her Ector Middle School Page, Herrera has been in the education field for over 18 years.

