Midland police searching for missing person

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Authorities are looking for Queston Barton, 41.

Barton was last seen on Monday in the 200 block of N. Eisenhower Dr. wearing a light gray hoodie, light gray sweatpants and white Nike's.

If you know where Barton is, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7108.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.