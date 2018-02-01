1 Odessa mother’s mission to keep the flu virus from spreading

With Super Bowl Sunday coming up, fans will either be rooting for the Eagles or the Patriots. But whoever you're cheering for, try to avoid getting too stressed. Some studies show the Super Bowl can lead to heart attacks.
Restaurants made it an easy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin.
A woman is recovering after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Odessa. Police say the stabbing stems from a domestic dispute.
Twelve-hour days and constant digging. Authorities are continuing to search for anymore clues or evidence in this case that’s gripped the county.
Already, seven people have died from flu-related symptoms in the Permian Basin. If you have kids, you know how tough it is to keep the bug from spreading.
