1 Odessa mother’s mission to keep the flu virus from spreading

Already, seven people have died from flu-related symptoms in the Permian Basin.

If you have kids, you know how tough it is to keep the bug from spreading.

One Odessa mother suggest if parents are concerned about spreading the illness to other children, it is best to keep them home.

Crystal Kunkel said she has kept a majority of her family healthy, despite one of her three boys becoming ill with the flu.

With the virus in her home, she has taken desperate measures to keep the viruses from spreading to her other sons.

“Quarantined him. He was in his room for 2 days and that was not the fun part, because he was sick and wanted momma,” said Crystal Kunkel.

Kunkel used her mother’s intuition and said parents need to pay attention to the warning signs.

"I think every parent knows their kids whenever his cheeks turn red, they have a fever. Then, I was like okay something is not right. He wasn't running and playing," said Kunkel.

Her son returned to school today after being sick for 3 days.

She encourages other parents to keep their children home, if they get sick.

“Keep your kids home anyway, because then they will just make it worse. Than they can get it again. I mean some kids have even been hospitalized for not taken care of it soon enough,” said Crystal.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.