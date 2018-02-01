Colorado I.S.D. closing school Friday, Monday due to flu - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Colorado I.S.D. closing school Friday, Monday due to flu

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
COLORADO CITY, TX (KWES) -

The Colorado I.S.D. in Colorado City, Texas, has announced that they will be closing their district on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, and Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

According to the district, 23% of the students and 20% of the staff are out with the flu.

The school's Twitter feed stated, "this decision was not an easy one but made to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff."

The tweet also mentioned that the district will disinfect all district facilities this weekend.

