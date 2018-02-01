Two Kermit residents killed in Winkler Co. crash

Two Kermit residents are dead following an evening crash in Winkler County on Wednesday.

We're told the accident happened on State Highway 18, about six miles south of Kermit.

We're told a 2007 Cub Cadet truck tractor, which was towing a semi-trailer, was traveling north on State Highway 18.

DPS Trooper said as the truck tractor attempted to make a U-Turn on State Highway 18, the semi-trailer was detached from the truck, leaving the semi-trailer across the roadway.

That's when a 2014 Dodge van traveling north on State Highway 18 struck the semi-trailer in the roadway.

The driver of the van, Barbara Culwell, 70, and a passenger in the van, Rodger Culwell, 71, both of Kermit, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.

