Buena Vista I.S.D. dismissing students on Friday due to flu

Another West Texas school district has announced that they are dismissing students due to the flu.

Buena Vista I.S.D announced Thursday on their website that students will be dismissed for Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

According to the post, the dismissal is "due to the continued impact of high flu season."

School administrators said administrators hope by giving the extra day students will have time to get well and so parents can schedule doctor's appointments.

Extracurricular activities for the district will continue as scheduled for Friday.

We're told buses will run at their regular times on Monday.

