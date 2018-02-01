Body of missing hiker found in canyon

The body of a hiker reported missing last month has been located by authorities.

We're told Tim Reed, 65, was found on Tuesday afternoon in the south Colorado Canyon about 70 feet up.

Park Superintendent Nate Gold tells us Reed died from a catastrophic fall at night trying to climb out of the canyon. However, they're still investigating.

We're told his body has been sent to the Lubbock Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Authorities said that park staff, along with the U.S. Border Patrol helicopter, were used to locate Reed's body.

Park staff says anyone who is lost is urged to stay put in the area you got lost in. Yell for help and wait. They say moving from the area you're lost in makes it harder for them to locate you.

