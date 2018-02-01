Second body found in Midland Co. pit, believed to be male

UPDATE: A second body has been found 14 feet deep in the second pit searched.

The body, which authorities believe is a male, was found on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m. with assistance from the Texas Rangers and Midland County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the finding, there were enough remains to help with the DNA identification. We're told the body has been sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

---------

The search is continuing for additional remains believed to be in a garbage pit in Midland County.

We're told authorities haven't found any new evidence in their sixth day of investigating.

Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter said they will probably have to build a ramp and put a front-end loader and they will finish up the search by hand.

Authorities said that if they can't find any remains at the site on Thursday, they will move to another pit on the property.

In all, 15 agents are on scene, working 12-hour shifts, digging in the lot until they find remains or a second body.

We're told the owner of the property is continuing to cooperate during the investigation.

Authorities added that the only issues they're experiencing is just the amount of debris in the lot.

Painter said they believe that there is another body, whether it is the pit they are searching or somewhere else on the lot. We're told that they are sticking to that belief until they rule it out.

