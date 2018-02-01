Man arrested after morning chase - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man arrested after morning chase

High Speed Chase (KWES) High Speed Chase (KWES)
(KWES) -

One man is being questioned by police after leading them on a high-speed chase this morning. 

The chase started just before 10 this morning and happened on Highway 302 and Farm to Market Road 866 in Odessa. 

Police say the man had a warrant out for his arrest for an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. 

When they pulled him over, they discovered the car was stolen. 

Police are not releasing the man's name at this time. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly