U.I.L. realignments shake up football teams across the state

The University Interscholastic League released the 2018 district realignments for the next two years, which will run until 2020.

There were some surprises, with some teams changing classes and some changing divisions.

The biggest surprise was in the 6A ranks with San Angelo Central moving out of District 2-6A and moving to District 3-6A with teams including Abilene High, Euless Trinity, Haltom City Haltom, Hurst Bell, N. Richland Hills Richland and Weatherford.

In the 4A ranks, Andrews, Big Spring and Seminole are now all part of District 2-4A Div. I. Previously, Andrews, Big Spring and Seminole were all in separate districts.

In 3A, Denver City changed classes from 4A down to 3A.

Finally, in 1A, there were a lot of changes with Ackerly Sands and Lenorah Grady changing divisions from Div. II to Div. I and will be joined in the same district. Balmorhea moved up to Div. I while Buena Vista dropped to Division II.

Football District realignments for 2018 are below:

District 2-6A : Amarillo Tascosa, Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Permian, Frenship.

District 2-4A Division I : Andrews, Big Spring, San Angelo Lake View, Seminole

District 1-4A Division 2 : Fort Stockton, Lamesa, Greenwood, Monahans, Pecos, Snyder, Sweetwater

District 1-3A Division I : Brownfield, Denver City, Kermit, Tornillo

District 1-3A Division 2: Alpine, Anthony, Reagan County, Crane

District 2-3A Division 2 : Abernathy, Coahoma, Colorado City Colorado, Idalou, Lubbock Roosevelt, Stanton

District 3-2A Division 1: Forsan, Hawley, Ozona, Stamford, Winters

District 1-2A Division 2: Iraan, McCamey, Van Horn, Wink

District 7-1A Division 1: Balmorhea, Fort Davis, Marfa, Rankin

District 6-1A Division 1: Ackerly Sands, Gail Borden, Lamesa Klondike, Lenorah Grady, O’Donnell

District 8-1A Division 1: Garden City, Roscoe Highland, Sterling City, Water Valley Westbrook

District 5-1A Division 2: Dell City, Grandfalls-Royalty, Imperial Buena Vist, Sanderson, Sierra Blanca

