U.I.L. realignments shake up football teams across the state

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
The University Interscholastic League released the 2018 district realignments for the next two years, which will run until 2020. 

There were some surprises, with some teams changing classes and some changing divisions.

The biggest surprise was in the 6A ranks with San Angelo Central moving out of District 2-6A and moving to District 3-6A with teams including Abilene High, Euless Trinity, Haltom City Haltom, Hurst Bell, N. Richland Hills Richland and Weatherford. 

In the 4A ranks, Andrews, Big Spring and Seminole are now all part of District 2-4A Div. I. Previously, Andrews, Big Spring and Seminole were all in separate districts. 

In 3A, Denver City changed classes from 4A down to 3A. 

Finally, in 1A, there were a lot of changes with Ackerly Sands and Lenorah Grady changing divisions from Div. II to Div. I and will be joined in the same district. Balmorhea moved up to Div. I while Buena Vista dropped to Division II.

Football District realignments for 2018 are below: 

District 2-6A : Amarillo Tascosa, Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Permian, Frenship.
District 2-4A Division I : Andrews, Big Spring, San Angelo Lake View, Seminole
District 1-4A Division 2 : Fort Stockton, Lamesa, Greenwood, Monahans, Pecos, Snyder, Sweetwater
District 1-3A Division I : Brownfield, Denver City, Kermit, Tornillo
District 1-3A Division 2: Alpine, Anthony, Reagan County, Crane
District 2-3A Division 2 : Abernathy, Coahoma, Colorado City Colorado, Idalou, Lubbock Roosevelt, Stanton
District 3-2A Division 1: Forsan, Hawley, Ozona, Stamford, Winters 
District 1-2A Division 2: Iraan, McCamey, Van Horn, Wink
District 7-1A Division 1: Balmorhea, Fort Davis, Marfa, Rankin
District 6-1A Division 1: Ackerly Sands, Gail Borden, Lamesa Klondike, Lenorah Grady, O’Donnell
District 8-1A Division 1: Garden City, Roscoe Highland, Sterling City, Water Valley Westbrook
District 5-1A Division 2: Dell City, Grandfalls-Royalty, Imperial Buena Vist, Sanderson, Sierra Blanca 
