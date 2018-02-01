UIL realignments released - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UIL realignments released

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Football District realignments for 2018 are below: 

District 2-6A : Amarillo Tascosa, Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Permian, Frenship

District 2-4A Division I : Andrews, Big Spring, San Angelo Lake View, Seminole

District 1-4A Division 2 : Fort Stockton, Lamesa, Greenwood, Monahans, Pecos, Snyder, Sweetwater

District 1-3A Division I : Brownfield, Denver City, Kermit, Tornillo

District 1-3A Division 2: Alpine, Anthony, Reagan County, Crane

District 2-3A Division 2 : Abernathy, Coahoma, Colorado City Colorado, Idalou, Lubbock Roosevelt, Stanton

District 3-2A Division 1: Forsan, Hawley, Ozona, Stamford, Winters 

District 1-2A Division 2: Iraan, McCamey, Van Horn, Wink

District 7-1A Division 1: Balmorhea, Fort Davis, Marfa, Rankin

District 6-1A Division 1: Ackerly Sands, Gail Borden, Lamesa Klondike, Lenorah Grady, O’Donnell

District 5-1A Division 2: Dell City, Grandfalls-Royalty, Imperial Buena Vist, Sanderson, Sierra Blanca 

District 8-1A Division 1: Garden City, Roscoe Highland, Sterling City, Water Valley Westbrook

