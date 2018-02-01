Teen charged after leading high speed chase, crashing into tree

A man has been charged after evading arrest and crashing into a tree in Ector County.

The chase began in Northwest Odessa and ended in the 3600 block of Walnut Ave. When the driver and passenger left the vehicle and ran from officers.

The passenger, Zade Mendoza, 18, was arrested is facing charges of evading arrest and detention. He has a $1,000 bond.

The driver got away, but has been identified. A warrant will be issued for his arrest later in the day.

