Big Spring ISD closing Friday due to flu epidemic

Big Spring ISD will be closing schools on Friday due to a flu epidemic in the district.

The district released the following statement:

"It has gotten to the point where we are suffering across the board... students, teachers, administrators, cafeteria staff, custodians, maintennance, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, and substitutes have all been significantly impacted. We just can't seem to keep from passing it from person to person and from campus to campus."

They will be using the time to sanitize campuses and buses.

