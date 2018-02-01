2 arrested in connection with Odessa capital murder investigation

UPDATE: Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ryan Stebbins.

Michael Train Silvas, 35, and Johnny Ray Aguirre, 36, are facing capital murder charges after Stebbins was shot and later died at the hospital.

-----------

New details have been released regarding an overnight shooting that ended with one person dead and the suspect still on the loose.

The shooting happened at 2218 Richmond St. around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said an investigation revealed that a disturbance occurred while a vehicle was being stolen and the driver was shot in the chest.

That driver, Ryan Stebbins, 26, of Odessa, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

We're told that Stebbins stolen vehicle was later located abandoned around 1:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Westcliff Rd.

Then around 10 a.m., according to police, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of FM 866 and Highway 302.

We're told the driver was in another stolen vehicle.

Currently, the driver is being considered a person of interest but has not been arrested on murder charges.

The driver was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and for a warrant.

That driver has been interviewed by detectives.

Authorities added that they do have a description of the suspect involved in the shooting, however, they're not releasing it at this time.

We're told this is the first murder of the year in the City of Odessa.

If you have any information, contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.