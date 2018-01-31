West Texas mayors conference held in Midland today

Seven mayors in our region got together Wednesday to discuss West Texas issues they plan to take to state level.



We’re told they hope to find common ground over the issues that are most important to our area, and take those issues to the governor for support.



We’re told this is the second time the mayors have collaborated to work on issues that affect West Texas. The City of Midland hosted the meeting today.

According to the West Texas mayors, they started the process of ironing out key issues that affect West Texas as a whole.



We’re told transportation and infrastructure were some of the key topics besides water. “We have common problems, the same problems and by getting together, we can discuss those problems and maybe we can come up with a fix that will benefit each of us in maybe a different way. We all have different concerns in our cities, but there are so many that are very much the same, “said Mayor Larry McLellan of Big Spring.



Next, we’re told the mayors plan to meet in April.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.