Local company's equipment paying big dividends in case

The sheriff’s office broke ground for an expansion of the Ector County Detention Center. We’re told the new facility cost is $18.9 million and will add 60,000 sq. ft. and 412 beds.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a stabbing on Thursday evening. We're told the stabbing took place at the Dixie Square Apartments located in the 200 block of N. Dixie.
Avid students from Odessa High School took meal kits to a new food pantry in the Odessa community with help from the Complex Community Federal Credit Union. We’re told 11,000 meals were prepared before the Winter Break.
An Ector County Middle School principal has resigned after being arrested for theft on Thursday morning. We're told Kendra Herrera was arrested on theft charges.
The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. Authorities are looking for Queston Barton, 41.
