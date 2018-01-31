Local company's equipment paying big dividends in case

As the search continues for any clues or evidence to find more remains, law enforcements’ efforts were made a little easier by a local company who donated a big piece of equipment.

"Anything we can do to help out, it's important to us," said Todd Garrett, Branch Manager, Yellowhouse Machinery Company.



Help, is exactly what authorities needed when it came to finding more evidence, that assistance came from Yellowhouse Machinery about 15 minutes away.



"Something this important we want to help out the Sheriff's Office, Rangers, Midland County Road and Bridges to find these bodies, mainly because we need the family to get some closure," said Garrett.



The excavator being used now is a Hitachi 380. It has a 48-inch bucket and can dig three times as deep than the excavators law enforcement were using.



"It's not about the machine. It's not about what we do. It's about helping out the community and helping out law enforcement here," said Garrett.



As the search for more evidence continues, agents on scene know the community is lending a helping hand.

We asked Garret when he expects his excavator back, he said he doesn't know and simply doesn't care. Authorities can use it as long as they need.

