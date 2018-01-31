Andrews ISD set to close schools Friday due to high flu season

Andrews ISD will dismiss students this Friday to help students get well during high flu season.

According to Andrews ISD, the administration has been monitoring student attendance during this abnormally high flu season.



Andrews ISD said attendance is beginning to rise and hopes to improve attendance by dismissing students on Friday.



We’re told the administration hopes Friday’s closure will allow time for students to get well and minimize contact with other students who are ill.



We’re told this closure will not impact extracurricular activities.

