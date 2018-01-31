Attempted suicide investigation causing Grant Ave. lane closure

Northbound lanes of Grant street are closed off due to an attempted suicide investigation.

Police say a man is in the hospital after he tried to jump off a bridge located at the intersection of Grant and 1sr Street.

Before he got to the bridge, the man reportedly walked into oncoming traffic on the northbound lanes of Grant Ave.

He was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries. At this time his condition is unknown.

